Genoa Township man convicted of 2021 murder

GENOA TWP. — The man charged with murdering 66-year-old Genoa Township resident Janey Cairns has been convicted after a jury trial.

In October 2021, Brandon Wilson, 48, of Genoa Township, admitted to Texas police during a traffic stop that he had “either killed or injured” someone in Howell.

Livingston County Sheriff Office detectives conducted a welfare check at a Genoa Township residence after Texas police informed them of Wilson's statement. There they found Cairns, wrapped in blankets in a hallway closet.

Wilson was charged with one count of homicide, open murder and was extradited back to Michigan.

Wilson appeared before a jury from Sept. 11-14 in front of Judge Suzanne Geddis, according to court records. The jury found him guilty of the lesser offense of second-degree murder.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. Wilson’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

