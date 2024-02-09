HOWELL — A local man will serve a minimum of 13 years in prison after the death of his 2-month-old son in 2019.

Joshua Alan Woy, 28, of Genoa Township, was sentenced to 13-30 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections on Thursday, Feb. 8, in Livingston County's 44th Circuit Court before Chief Judge Michael Hatty. Woy receives credit for 974 days served in jail.

Woy pled guilty to one count of homicide-manslaughter in January. One count of homicide-open murder and one count of first-degree child abuse were dismissed.

Woy was charged in the death of his son, Kane, in June 2019. Dr. Allecia Wilson, a medical examiner for the University of Michigan, testified in 2021 the cause of death was blunt force injury. Woy was caring for his son prior to his death and admitted to using alcohol.

Emily Griffith, the child's mother, gave a victim impact statement describing how the loss of her son has affected her.

Michael Cronkright, defense attorney, said his client took responsibility for his actions. Cronkright described Kane's death as a “tragedy.”

Woy apologized to Griffith and her family, saying his “carelessness and selfish behavior caused (Kane’s) tragic death.”

“I love my son with all my heart,” Woy said.

Hatty said Woy’s "carelessness was fueled by alcohol," adding he was sorry for the loss of Kane.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Genoa Township man sentenced for death of two-month-old son