Genocide probes clear way for landmark Macron trip to Rwanda

  • FILE - In this Friday, April 4, 2014 file photo, the skulls and bones of some of those who were slaughtered as they sought refuge inside the church, are laid out on shelves in an underground vault as a memorial to the thousands who were killed in and around the Catholic church during the 1994 genocide in Nyamata, Rwanda. France and Rwanda are hoping to reset ties scarred by a quarter century of recriminations over the 1994 Rwandan genocide when French President Emmanuel Macron visits the central African country. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)
  • FILE - In this Friday, April 5, 2019 file photo, family photographs of some of those who died hang on display in an exhibition at the Kigali Genocide Memorial centre in the capital Kigali, Rwanda. France and Rwanda are hoping to reset ties scarred by a quarter century of recriminations over the 1994 Rwandan genocide when French President Emmanuel Macron visits the central African country. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)
1 / 2

Rwanda Macron

FILE - In this Friday, April 4, 2014 file photo, the skulls and bones of some of those who were slaughtered as they sought refuge inside the church, are laid out on shelves in an underground vault as a memorial to the thousands who were killed in and around the Catholic church during the 1994 genocide in Nyamata, Rwanda. France and Rwanda are hoping to reset ties scarred by a quarter century of recriminations over the 1994 Rwandan genocide when French President Emmanuel Macron visits the central African country. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IGNATIUS SSUUNA and JOHN LEICESTER
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — France and Rwanda are hoping to reset ties scarred by a quarter-century of recriminations over the 1994 genocide when French President Emmanuel Macron visits the central African country on Thursday.

Macron's trip builds on a series of French efforts since his election in 2017 to mend ties between the two countries.

He will start by visiting a memorial to the frenzied 1994 slaughter that left an estimated 800,000 people dead, mainly ethnic Tutsis and the moderate Hutus who tried to protect them. Groups of extremist Hutus carried out the killings.

Two reports completed in March and in April that examined France's role in the genocide helped clear a path for Macron's visit, the first by a French president in 11 years.

The previous visit, by Nicolas Sarkozy in 2010, was the first by a French leader after the 1994 massacre sent relations into a tailspin.

Rwanda's government and genocide survivor organizations often accused France of training and arming militias and former government troops who led the genocide.

The new inquiries — one French, the other Rwandan — that wrapped up this year both pointed fingers of blame at France, but diverged on its degree of culpability.

The March report, commissioned by Macron in 2019, cleared France of complicity in the slaughter but said France bears “heavy and overwhelming responsibilities” in the drift that led to the killings.

The April report, commissioned by the Rwandan government, said France “did nothing to stop” the horror and bore “significant” responsibility for “enabling a foreseeable genocide."

A speech that Macron will deliver Thursday at the genocide memorial will be particularly closely scrutinized. He will also hold talks with Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

On a visit this month to Paris, Kagame signaled a desire for reset relations. He said in an interview with newspaper Le Monde that “I hope we reach a sort of epilogue and that a new situation emerges."

Memory of the massacres remains strong among many in this country of about 13 million people. Once each year the nation comes together to reflect on the killings that shocked the world.

Kagame asserted during a commemoration event in April that Rwandans “were just pawns in geopolitical games" as the genocide unfolded.

Some ordinary Rwandans who spoke to The Associated Press on the eve of Macron's visit said France's alleged role in the genocide remains a painful affair. But others said his visit is a sign of the country's good intentions now.

“I even doubt that French military has sincere regrets about what happened here," said Beatrice Mukeshimana, a genocide survivor who at the time lived in Karongi, a district in the western province where French troops deployed under Operation Turquoise were based.

The sentiment was echoed by Paul Nshogoza, a genocide survivor in the Rwandan capital of Kigali, who said there was “no excitement about these developments and the visit” of Macron, referring to efforts by France and Rwanda to improve ties.

“I haven’t heard them (French officials) talking about apology or something like reparations," he said. "The remains of our loved ones have not even permanent graves.”

But some insisted the sense of détente between France and Rwanda that led to Macron's scheduled visit is a milestone in efforts to move on for both countries.

“At least, there is recognition and then justice will come later," said Yolande Mukagasana, a genocide survivor and writer. “We cannot blame all French citizens and I think President Macron means good for Rwandans.”

Moves in Paris and Kigali toward rapprochement are driven by political considerations more than a sense of justice, according to Rwandan academic Christopher Kayumba.

“Accepting that France had a big role in financing, training and giving diplomatic cover and an escape route to genocidaires but that it wasn’t complicit in the genocide is problematic and not based on interpreting the truth,” Kayumba said. “It’s not based on consensus in France and Rwanda. So, it is based on political will and cooperation between President Paul Kagame and Macron.”

Kagame, who has been Rwanda’s de facto leader since 1994 and its president since 2000, has won praise abroad for restoring order and making advances in economic development and health care. But rights watchdogs, dissidents, and others accuse Kagame of harsh rule.

___ Leicester reported from Le Pecq, France. AP journalist Rodney Muhumuza contributed from Kampala, Uganda.

Recommended Stories

  • Peru: Shining Path splinter group kills 14 in pre-election jungle massacre

    Two children among dead in remote hamletLeaflets threaten voters for rightwing candidate Keiko Fujimori Peruvian army helicopters overfly the Vraem area, between the rivers Ene, Apurimac and Mantaro, a coca-producing area where remnants of the Shining Path operate, in 2015. Photograph: Cris Bouroncle/AFP/Getty Images At least 14 people, including two children, have been killed by a splinter group of the Shining Path rebel group, in a brutal attack on a remote jungle hamlet, according to Peru’s military. Leaflets reportedly scattered at the site of Sunday’s massacre warned locals to boycott upcoming presidential elections next month and said anyone who voted for the rightwing candidate Keiko Fujimori would be considered a “traitor”. The military called the murders “an act of genocide” and said the Shining Path had previously labeled such attacks a form of “social cleansing”. The statement assured Peruvians of “a secure electoral process”. They added the bodies of the victims had yet to be identified. The massacre took place just two weeks before a polarised second-round ballot between three-time candidate Fujimori, the daughter of the jailed 1990s strongman Alberto Fujimori, and the leftist teacher Pedro Castillo, whose party Perú Libre is accused of containing MPs with links to Shining Path and the rival rebel group MRTA (Tupac Amaru Revolutionary Army) which both battled the state in a conflict that killed more than 69,000 in the 1980s and 90s. Castillo condemned the killing as a “terrorist attack”. Peruvians remain bitterly divided over the legacy of Alberto Fujimori: his supporters credit him with defeating the guerrillas, but detractors say he used brutal repression to crush dissent. He was sentenced for authorising the death squad killings of 25 people, including an eight-year-old boy. Peru’s joint command of the armed forces said the attack was led by Víctor Quispe Palomino, alias “Comrade José” – the last living sibling of a family clan which has allied the remnants of Shining Path with drug traffickers in the valley of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro rivers, a high jungle zone better known by its acronym Vraem, where authorities say about 75% of Peru’s cocaine is produced. The leaflets reportedly found at the site warned of the “cleansing” of brothels, “degenerate homosexuals”, thieves and informants, and declared “Long Live Marxism-Leninism-Maoism, principally Maoism.” The massacre took place near San Miguel de Ene, in Peru’s central Amazon region. Gustavo Gorriti, a leading investigative journalist, said: “There is no other force that has the capacity to carry out such an attack in this area.” The drug-trafficking hotspot is a hub from where mochileros, or backpackers, carry kilos of cocaine along trails and mountain passes to Peru’s coast where it is trafficked abroad. Pedro Yaranga, a security expert, said such attacks were not uncommon during election time. “This is an act of desperation by a weakened group trying to send a message,” he said.

  • Swiss ditch draft EU treaty talks

    The Swiss government decided on Wednesday to ditch a stalled treaty with the European Union amid stiff domestic opposition to a pact that would have simplified and strengthened ties with the country's biggest trading partner. The government concluded that substantial differences remained between Switzerland and the EU on key aspects of the agreement.

  • UK's care homes failure caused COVID to spread like wildfire: PM Johnson's ex-adviser

    Britain had no plan to protect the most vulnerable from COVID-19 and the decision to send patients from hospital into care homes without being tested for the virus led to the disease spreading like wildfire, Prime Minister Johnson's former top adviser said. Dominic Cummings told a parliamentary committee that health minister Matt Hancock failed to honour a promise that people would be tested before they were sent into care homes to free up hospital beds to prevent wards being overwhelmed. Hancock said last year the government had thrown a "protective ring around" care homes at the beginning of the pandemic.

  • Soccer-Enthusiam for final beats COVID fears, say Europa League fans

    Fans flocking into Poland's historic city of Gdansk for the Europa League final between Manchester United and Villarreal on Wednesday said their enthusiasm for the game had triumphed over their fears about COVID-19. English and Spanish supporters said they were excited to be able to witness the first major European final in nearly two years to have fans in attendance. "It's been emotional because of what it means to play the first final in the history of Villarreal, and also because of the situation we are in, the pandemic, after a year of not having travelled," Andrea Manrique told Reuters.

  • A botched ransom attempt? Ambassador's death in Congo may not be what it seemed

    At around 10:00 a.m. on Feb. 22, seven men, some armed, stepped onto a road in eastern Congo and forced two cars belonging to the United Nations World Food Programme to stop. The attackers left the road with their captives and walked up the open hillside straight towards the rangers, well known as the country's best-trained fighters. When the group was around 100 metres away, the rangers fired warning shots, sparking a three-minute skirmish.

  • Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to cut net emissions by 45%

    A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions by net 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels in a landmark case brought by climate activism groups, which hailed the decision as a victory for the planet. The Hague District Court ruled that the Anglo-Dutch energy giant has a duty of care to reduce emissions and that its current reduction plans were not concrete enough. “The climate won today,” said Roger Cox, a lawyer for the Dutch arm of Friends of the Earth, which was one of the organizations behind the case.

  • Mali's coup leader Assimi Goïta seizes power again

    The interim president and PM have been removed from office by the man who led last year's coup.

  • Physician Sues The DEA For Access To Psilocybin For The Terminally Ill With Ample Support From Experts And Institutions

    A Seattle palliative care physician has filed a lawsuit against the DEA, contesting its decision to ban psilocybin for use by terminally ill patients. In support of the cause, a coalition led by state attorneys general, civil rights organizations and academics have filed amicus briefs, or friends of the court, meant to provide additional expertise on the issues pertaining to the case. This week, the suing parties filed an Opening Brief in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals arguing that under the state and federal Right to Try Act seriously ill patients have a right to use medicines that are currently undergoing clinical trials, such as psilocybin (the active compound in magic mushrooms) and MDMA. Unlocking access to psychedelics through this path could bring about new possibilities for end-of-life patients to use psychedelic medicine, which is similar to how Canada is currently allowing access. Background of the Case The right to try act protects access to investigational drugs not yet approved for use, taking into consideration that terminally ill patients do not have the time to wait until a drug has been approved. In January, Dr. Sunil K. Aggarwal, co-director of a Seattle oncology clinic called Advanced Integrative Medical Science Institute, requested permission from the DEA to use psilocybin on patients suffering anxiety or depression. His request came under the right to try, which is observed by the federal legal system as well as Washington State. In February, the DEA responded with a letter arguing that the exemption could not be granted because psilocybin is categorized as a Schedule I substance. Appeal And Amicus Briefs Dr. Aggarwal, the Advanced Integrative Medical Science Institute and two terminally ill patients appealed this decision with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. They argued that the DEA “overstepped the limits of its authority” in failing to recognize that the right to try act requires allowing access to eligible investigational drugs, regardless of their status under the controlled substances act. Psilocybin is an investigational drug currently undergoing phase 2 clinical trials, as well as a Schedule I narcotic. A number of state attorneys general filed amicus briefs urging the court to rule in favor of the demanding party. These include Bob Ferguson of Washington State, Mark Branovich of Arizona, Kathleen Jennings of Delaware, Karl Racine of Washington, D.C., Kwame Raoul of Illinois, Dana Nessel of Michigan, Keith Ellison of Minnesota, David Yost of Ohio and Ellen Rosenblum of Oregon. “DEA’s decision conflicts with the subsequent and more specific federal Right to Try Act, and with the Supreme Court’s admonition that the [controlled substances act] should not be used to regulate medicine,” the state attorneys argued. A number of other institutions, coalitions and experts also filed supporting amicus briefs, including the Cato Institute, Goldwater Institute, American Civil Liberties Union, End of Life Washington, Washington Psychological Association, Evergreen Health, A Sacred Passage Death Midwifery, Past Presidents of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine. Finally, palliative care specialists Dr. Ira Byock and Dr. Timothy Quill, as well as leading psychedelics researcher Roland Griffiths Ph.D. support the appeal. Benzinga Photo See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPsyched: MindMed To Begin Mescaline Trials and Deepak Chopra Partnership, Seelos And Cybin Advance Clinical ResearchCanada Is Seeking To Expand Access To Psilocybin, But Legalization Appears To Be Farther Down The Line© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Biden says he underestimated how many people would believe Trump’s big lie

    ‘He didn’t have any social redeeming value, as far as I can see’, says Democrat of 2020 opponent

  • Republican House leaders condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'appalling' comparisons of vaccines and masks to Nazism

    Greene has repeatedly argued that those who refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated are being persecuted in the same way Nazis persecuted Jews.

  • Male basketball coach suspended for body shaming WNBA player in courtside tirade

    ‘Don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league,” said Lag Vegas Aces player of embattled coach

  • 3 dead after Japanese vessel, Russian freighter collide

    Three crew members of a Japanese crab fishing vessel died Wednesday after a collision with a Russian freighter in the Sea of Okhotsk, north of Japan’s Hokkaido island, officials said. The Russian cargo ship rescued all five crew members, but three were confirmed dead after arriving at the port of Mombetsu, Japan’s government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said. Japanese broadcaster NHK identified the Japanese vessel as the 9.7-ton Daihachi Hokko Maru, based in Mombetsu, and the freighter as the 662-ton Amur, registered in Nevelsk in Russia’s Sakhalin island.

  • ‘Deeply disturbing.’ 4-year-old girl buried in NC backyard since September, police say

    The remains of Miegellic Young, known as ‘Jelli’ to loved ones, were found last week. Her mother has been charged with murder. Here’s the latest.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Manhunt suspect in SC, Missouri killings found ‘tired and thirsty,’ Chester sheriff says

    Manhunt suspect Tyler Terry was captured Monday morning in connection with four murders and other shootings in South Carolina and Missouri.

  • Safaricom and partners plan Ethiopia ops in 2022

    A consortium led by Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom aims to start operations in Ethiopia next, year, it said on Monday (May 24).That's after it won a license to operate in one of the world's last closed off telecommunications markets.The consortium, which also includes South Africa's Vodacom and the UK's Vodafone, bid $850 million, Ethiopian government officials said on Saturday (May 22).On Monday the consortium would aim to start providing telecommunication services from 2022. Shares in Safaricom surged almost 7% on the news.In addition to the license fee, the consortium plans to invest $8.5 billion in infrastructure.Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed described that as the "single largest foreign direct investment into Ethiopia to date".Ethiopia's Communications Agency said bidding would soon open for a second license. The Ethiopian government is also preparing to sell a 45% stake in state-run mobile operator, Ethio Telecom.Africa's second most populous country hopes that opening up the telecoms market will create millions of online job opportunities.

  • Wild bird becomes obsessed with New Hampshire man, bewildering his wife and kids

    “Not a day goes by that he doesn’t let us know he’s part of our family.”

  • Samuel E Wright: Tributes paid to actor who voiced crab in The Little Mermaid

    The actor and singer voiced Sebastian and sang Under The Sea in Disney's 1989 animated favourite.

  • Judge says Steve Bannon siphoned $1m from ‘build the wall’ campaign while dismissing indictment

    He was accused of pocketing more than $1 million from ‘We Build the Wall funds