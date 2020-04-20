Genome & Company receives FDA IND clearance for GEN-001, its first anti-cancer microbiome therapeutic

Asia's first company to sponsor clinical trial of combination therapy of anti-cancer microbiome and anti-PD1/anti-PD-L1 drug

Enables to initiate Phase 1/1b clinical trial on combinational therapy of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany/Pfizer's avelumab (BAVENCIO®) with Genome & Company's GEN-001 microbiome therapeutic

SEOUL, South Korea, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genome & Company (KONEX: 314130), a biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics in immune-oncology, announced today that the United States (US) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for GEN-001 for combination treatment with avelumab (BAVENCIO®) in patients with solid cancers. Avelumab is an anti-PD-L1 antibody co-developed and co-commercialized by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc.

Genome & Company logo More

With this clearance, Genome & Company will be the first Asian company to initiate a first-in-human trial of anti-cancer microbiome and anti-PD1/anti-PD-L1 combination treatment as a sole sponsor. The phase 1/1b clinical trial will be initiated at the US clinical sites and the first patient is expected to be enrolled within this year.

"IND clearance from FDA for our first anti-cancer microbiome therapeutic GEN-001 is a very significant milestone as it will transition Genome & Company into a clinical-stage biotechnology company. We hope to add meaningful value and advancement in the microbiome and immuno-oncology industry with our combinational approach to cancer patients who have progressed on prior anti-PD1/anti-PD-L1 therapy," said Dr. Hansoo Park, Chief Technical Officer of Genome & Company.

Dr. Jisoo Pae, CEO of Genome & Company further quoted, "This IND approval is a meaningful corporate milestone and a critical step forward to achieving new arrangements in strategic partnering. We are indeed looking forward to further investigate how our clinical data will be translated into our cancer patients. I thank all the members and partners of Genome & Company for dedicating themselves to accomplishing this milestone."

In January this year, Genome & Company had entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc. to evaluate the safety, tolerability, biological and clinical activities of GEN-001 therapy in combination with avelumab in multiple cancer indications. The combination trial is designed to be a first-in-human study including dose escalation and expansion cohorts to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy.

BAVENCIO® is a trademark of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

About GEN-001

GEN-001 is an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate developed to have immune modulating activities, resulting in potential partnership with immune checkpoint inhibitors. GEN-001 consists a single strain bacteria isolated from gut of healthy human volunteers that has been shown to activate dendritic cells, macrophages and T cell response. In preclinical studies, GEN-001 has shown optimal safety margin and synergistic effects in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors by enhancing the effect of suppressing the growth of both immune checkpoint inhibitor sensitive and resistant tumor models.

About Genome & Company