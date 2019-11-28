Genome Editing Services, World Markets to 2030: Focus on CRISPR - The Most Popular Genome Manipulation Technology Tool

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genome Editing Services Market-Focus on CRISPR 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features an extensive study of the current landscape of CRISPR-based genome editing service providers. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain, across different geographical regions.
Currently, there is an evident increase in demand for complex biological therapies (including regenerative medicine products), which has created an urgent need for robust genome editing techniques. The biopharmaceutical pipeline includes close to 500 gene therapies, several of which are being developed based on the CRISPR technology.
Recently, in July 2019, a first in vivo clinical trial for a CRISPR-based therapy was initiated. However, successful gene manipulation efforts involve complex experimental protocols and advanced molecular biology centered infrastructure. Therefore, many biopharmaceutical researchers and developers have demonstrated a preference to outsource such operations to capable contract service providers.
Consequently, the genome editing contract services market was established and has grown to become an indispensable segment of the modern healthcare industry, offering a range of services, such as gRNA design and construction, cell line development (involving gene knockout, gene knockin, tagging and others) and transgenic animal model generation (such as knockout mice). Additionally, there are several players focused on developing advanced technology platforms that are intended to improve/augment existing gene editing tools, especially the CRISPR-based genome editing processes.
Given the rising interest in personalized medicine, a number of strategic investors are presently willing to back genetic engineering focused initiatives. Prevalent trends indicate that the market for CRISPR-based genome editing services is likely to grow at a significant pace in the foreseen future.
Report Scope
- A detailed assessment of the current market landscape, featuring an elaborate list of over 80 companies that offer CRISPR-based genome editing services, and analyses based on a number of relevant parameters, such as type of gRNA service, availability of gRNA format, type of endonuclease, type of Cas9 endonuclease format, type of cell line engineering offering, type of cell line, type of animal model generation offering, availability of CRISPR libraries and important service provider details (year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters).
- An insightful 2X2 representation, highlighting the competitiveness of various CRISPR-based genome editing service providers captured in our database (segregated across various peer groups based on company size), taking into consideration the supplier power and the specific genome editing capabilities (which include gRNA service(s), endonuclease service(s), cell line engineering service(s), animal model generation service(s) and availability of CRISPR library(s)) of different companies.
- Elaborate profiles of key players (shortlisted based on strength of service portfolio), featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), a detailed description of its genome editing service offerings, recent developments and an informed future outlook.
- An in-depth analysis of over 10,000 patents related to CRISPR technology that have been filed/granted, since 2006, highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patent, publication year and application year, regional applicability, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents filed/granted), patent benchmarking and valuation.
- A detailed analysis of close to 2,000 grants that have been awarded to support research projects related to CRISPR, between 2015 and 2019 (till September), highlighting important parameters, such as year of award, amount awarded, administring institute center, support period, funding mechanism, type of grant application, grant activity, type of recipient organization, regional distribution of recipient organization, prominent project leaders and emerging focus areas. It also features a detailed multivariate grant attractiveness analysis based on the amount awarded, support period, grant type and funding mechanism.
- A discussion on the advanced technologies and systems that have been developed to improve CRISPR-related processes. It includes a list of companies that have developed such innovative technology platforms, along with details on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, core expertise, location of headquarters and important technology specifications (including technology name, focus area and key features). In addition, it includes short profiles of key technology providers. Further, the chapter highlights a list of companies that offer CRISPR kits and CRISPR design tools.
- An analysis highlighting potential strategic partners, segregated based on likelihood of entering into collaboration with CRISPR-based genome editing services providers. The analysis takes into consideration multiple relevant parameters, such as type of therapy, pipeline strength, pipeline maturity, company strength and therapeutic area.
- A discussion on important, industry-specific trends, key market drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, featuring a qualitative Harvey ball analysis that highlights the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the overall market.
One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future potential of CRISPR-based genome editing services market. We have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2019-2030.
In addition, we have segmented the future opportunity across [A] type of services offered (gRNA construction, cell line engineering and animal model generation), [B] type of cell line used (mammalian, microbial, insect and others) and [C] different geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world).
To account for the uncertainties associated with the CRISPR-based genome editing services market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.
The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights generated from both secondary and primary research. All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.
Key Topics Covered
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Context and Background
3.2. Overview of Genome Editing
3.3. History of Genome Editing
3.4. Applications of Genome Editing
3.5. Genome Editing Techniques
3.5.1. Mutagenesis
3.5.2 Conventional Homologous Recombination
3.5.3 Single Stranded Oligo DNA Nucleotides Homologous Recombination
3.5.4. Homing Endonuclease Systems (Adeno Associated Virus System)
3.5.5. Protein-based Nuclease Systems
3.5.5.1. Meganucleases
3.5.5.2. Zinc Finger Nucleases
3.5.5.3. Transcription Activator-like Effector Nucleases
3.5.6. DNA Guided Systems
3.5.6.1. Peptide Nucleic Acids
3.5.6.2. Triplex Forming Oligonucleotides
3.5.6.3. Structure Guided Endonucleases
3.5.7. RNA Guided Systems
3.5.7.1. CRISPR-Cas9
3.5.7.2. Targetrons
3.6. CRISPR-based Genome Editing
3.6.1. Role of CRISPR-Cas in Adaptive Immunity in Bacteria
3.6.2. Key CRISPR-Cas Systems
3.6.3. Components of CRISPR-Cas System
3.6.4. Protocol for CRISPR-based Genome Editing
3.7. Applications of CRISPR
3.7.1. Development of Therapeutic Interventions
3.7.2. Augmentation of Artificial Fertilization Techniques
3.7.3. Development of Genetically Modified Organisms
3.7.4. Production of Biofuels
3.7.5. Other Bioengineering Applications
3.8. Key Challenges and Future Perspectives
4. CRISPR-BASED GENOME EDITING SERVICE PROVIDERS: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. CRISPR-based Genome Editing Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape
4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Service Offering
4.2.4. Analysis by Type of gRNA Format
4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Endonuclease
4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Cas9 Format
4.2.7. Analysis by Type of Cell Line Engineering Offering
4.2.8. Analysis by Type of Animal Model Generation Offering
4.2.9. Analysis by Availability of CRISPR Libraries
4.2.10. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.2.11. Analysis by Company Size
4.2.12. Analysis by Geographical Location
4.2.13. Logo Landscape: Distribution by Company Size and Location of Headquarters
5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Methodology
5.3. Assumptions and Key Parameters
5.4. CRISPR-based Genome Editing Service Providers: Competitive Landscape
5.4.1. Small-sized Companies
5.4.2. Mid-sized Companies
5.4.3. Large Companies
6. COMPANY PROFILES
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Applied StemCell
6.2.1. Company Overview
6.2.2. Service Portfolio
6.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.3. BioCat
6.4. Biotools
6.5. Charles River Laboratories
6.6. Cobo Scientific
6.7. Creative Biogene
6.8. Cyagen Biosciences
6.9. GeneCopoeia
6.10. Horizon Discovery
6.11. NemaMetrix
6.12. Synbio Technologies
6.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific
7. PATENT ANALYSIS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Scope and Methodology
7.3. CRISPR-based Genome Editing: Patent Analysis
7.3.1. Analysis by Application Year and Publication Year
7.3.2. Analysis by Geography
7.3.3. Analysis by CPC Symbols
7.3.4. Emerging Focus Areas
7.3.5. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents
7.4. CRISPR-based Genome Editing: Patent Benchmarking Analysis
7.4.1. Analysis by Patent Characteristics
7.5. Patent Valuation Analysis
8. ACADEMIC GRANT ANALYSIS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Scope and Methodology
8.3. Grants Awarded by the National Institutes of Health for CRISPR-based
8.3.1. Year-wise Trend of Grant Award
8.3.2. Analysis by Amount Awarded
8.3.3. Analysis by Administering Institutes
8.3.4. Analysis by Support Period
8.3.5. Analysis by Funding Mechanism
8.3.6. Analysis by Type of Grant Application
8.3.7. Analysis by Grant Activity
8.3.8. Analysis by Recipient Organization
8.3.9. Regional Distribution of Grant Recipient Organization
8.3.10. Prominent Project Leaders: Analysis by Number of Grants
8.3.11. Emerging Focus Areas
8.3.12. Grant Attractiveness Analysis
9. CASE STUDY: ADVANCED CRISPR-BASED TECHNOLOGIES/SYSTEMS AND TOOLS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. CRISPR-based Technology Providers
9.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment and Company Size
9.2.2. Analysis by Geographical Location and Company Expertise
9.2.3. Analysis by Focus Area
9.2.4. Key Technology Providers: Company Snapshots
9.2.4.1. APSIS Therapeutics
9.2.4.2. Beam Therapeutics
9.2.4.3. CRISPR Therapeutics
9.2.4.4. Editas Medicine
9.2.4.5. Intellia Therapeutics
9.2.4.6. Jenthera Therapeutics
9.2.4.7. KSQ Therapeutics
9.2.4.8. Locus Biosciences
9.2.4.9. Refuge Biotechnologies
9.2.4.10. Repare Therapeutics
9.2.4.11. SNIPR BIOME
9.2.5. Key Technology Providers: Summary of Venture Capital Investments
9.3. List of CRISPR Kit Providers
9.4. List of CRISPR Design Tool Providers
10. POTENTIAL STRATEGIC PARTNERS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Scope and Methodology
10.3. Potential Strategic Partners for Genome Editing Service Providers
10.3.1. Key Industry Partners
10.3.1.1. Most Likely Partners
10.3.1.2. Likely Partners
10.3.1.3. Less Likely Partners
10.3.2. Key Non-Industry/Academic Partners
10.3.2.1. Most Likely Partners
10.3.2.2. Likely Partners
10.3.2.3. Less Likely Partners
11. MARKET FORECAST
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
11.3. Overall CRISPR-based Genome Editing Services Market, 2019-2030
11.4. CRISPR-based Genome Editing Services Market: Distribution by Regions, 2019-2030
11.4.1. CRISPR-based Genome Editing Services Market in North America, 2019-2030
11.4.2. CRISPR-based Genome Editing Services Market in Europe, 2019-2030
11.4.3. CRISPR-based Genome Editing Services Market in Asia Pacific, 2019-2030
11.4.4. CRISPR-based Genome Editing Services Market in Rest of the World, 2019-2030
11.5. CRISPR-based Genome Editing Services Market: Distribution by Type of Services, 2019-2030
11.5.1. CRISPR-based Genome Editing Services Market for gRNA Construction, 2019-2030
11.5.2. CRISPR-based Genome Editing Services Market for Cell Line Engineering, 2019-2030
11.5.3. CRISPR-based Genome Editing Services Market for Animal Model Generation, 2019-2030
11.6. CRISPR-based Genome Editing Services Market: Distribution by Type of Cell Line, 2019-2030
11.6.1. CRISPR-based Genome Editing Services Market for Mammalian Cell Lines, 2019-2030
11.6.2. CRISPR-based Genome Editing Services Market for Microbial Cell Lines, 2019-2030
11.6.3. CRISPR-based Genome Editing Services Market for Other Cell Lines, 2019-2030
12. SWOT ANALYSIS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. SWOT Analysis
12.2.1. Strengths
12.2.2. Weaknesses
12.2.3. Opportunities
12.2.4. Threats
12.2.5. Concluding Remarks
13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
15. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
Companies Mentioned
