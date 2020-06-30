Genotype analysis of six popular dog breeds finds reduced genetic diversity within subpopulations

Study finds differentiation attributed to selective breeding practices and geographic isolation

The study, published in Canine Medicine and Genetics, was conducted in collaboration with the University of Eastern Finland.

The study, Variation in breeding practices and geographic isolation drive subpopulation differentiation, contributing to the loss of genetic diversity within dog breed lineages , describes genetic subpopulation differentiation and related loss of genetic diversity discovered in six dog breeds: the Belgian Shepherd, English Greyhound, Finnish Lapphund, Italian Greyhound, Labrador Retriever, and Shetland Sheepdog.

Researchers examined the six popular dog breeds based on differential breeding strategies -- such as breeding for characteristics desired in 'sporting' compared to 'show' lines -- and geography using genotype analysis, finding that each of the breeds showed subpopulation differentiation contributing to a lack of genetic diversity.

For the Italian Greyhound and Shetland Sheepdog, the differentiation could be attributed to the founder effect -- or the reduction in genetic diversity caused when a population descends from a small number of 'founding' ancestors, combined with geographical isolation based on continent. Breeder preferences accounted for the genetic structure of the remaining four breeds: the English Greyhound and Labrador Retriever breed structures were selected for either show, sport, or working lineages. Analysis of the Belgian Shepherd breed structure shed light on the genetic relationships between different subvarieties of the breed; analysis of the Finnish Lapphund revealed a relatively recent, unexpected split within that subpopulation due to breeder preference.

"These findings are yet another example of how the genetic data generated during our commercial testing at Wisdom Health Genetics can be used to gain insight into the population structure and diversity levels of breeds and their subpopulations," said Jonas Donner, PhD, Discovery Manager at Wisdom Health Genetics.

Though breed differentiation can serve important purposes, selection must be done critically and carefully to maintain healthy genetic diversity and increase gene flow between isolated populations.

"Breeding dogs to fulfill specific breed ideals, by definition, will result in a loss of variation over time; this differentiation is not generally negative. However, due to their size, many small breed populations are in danger of suffering from the accumulated effects of inbreeding depression over the generations," said study co-author Jaakko Pohjoismäki, PhD, senior researcher in genetics at the University of Eastern Finland. "Breed organizations should be more proactive in mixing the dogs between specialized lineages or closely related breeds to prevent deleterious effects of inbreeding depression."



It is essential to maintain a balance between preserving diversity within the breeds when selecting for desired characteristics; to continue responsible breeding, genetic diversity and selecting for positive health traits are central to keeping a population healthy.