Is Genovis AB (publ)'s (STO:GENO) CEO Pay Justified?

Fredrik Olsson became the CEO of Genovis AB (publ) (STO:GENO) in 2015. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Fredrik Olsson's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Genovis AB (publ) is worth kr1.4b, and total annual CEO compensation is kr1.9m. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at kr1.1m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below kr1.9b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is kr1.1m.

As you can see, Fredrik Olsson is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Genovis AB (publ) is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Genovis has changed from year to year.

Is Genovis AB (publ) Growing?

Genovis AB (publ) has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 83% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 65% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Genovis AB (publ) Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 1182% over three years, Genovis AB (publ) has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Genovis AB (publ) with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. Shareholders may want to check for free if Genovis insiders are buying or selling shares.

