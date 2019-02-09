Genpact Limited (NYSE:G): What Does The Future Look Like?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

In December 2018, Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) announced its most recent earnings update, which confirmed that the company experienced a slight tailwind, eventuating to a single-digit earnings growth of 7.2%. Below is my commentary, albeit very simple and high-level, on how market analysts predict Genpact’s earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts’ prospects for the coming year seems rather muted, with earnings climbing by a single digit 8.7%. The growth outlook in the following year seems much more positive with rates reaching double digit 23% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting US$396m by 2022.

Even though it is informative understanding the growth year by year relative to today’s value, it may be more beneficial estimating the rate at which the business is moving every year, on average. The pro of this method is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Genpact’s earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I put a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 11%. This means, we can presume Genpact will grow its earnings by 11% every year for the next few years.

For Genpact, there are three key aspects you should look at:

