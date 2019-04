Genprex (GNPX) Featured in NetworkNewsWire Publication about Revolutionary Gene Therapies

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2019) - Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, titled "Potential Blockbuster Gene Therapy Programs to Watch in 2019," visit: http://nnw.fm/YC9iq

Perhaps no other disease strikes as much dread and fear as cancer. Many successful treatments are available today that didn't exist just a couple decades ago; however, cancer cells and how they grow remain unpredictable and, in some cases, mysterious. Even after seemingly effective conventional treatments, cancer cells can hide out in some patients and resurface. Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) is pioneering a new approach to treating cancer.

Genprex's initial product candidate, Oncoprex, is an immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), one of the most common causes of cancer deaths in the world. About 85% of lung cancers are non-small cell lung cancer. Survival rates for late stage non-small cell lung cancer haven't improved significantly in over a quarter century. Genprex is in hot pursuit of life-changing gene technologies for patients facing this dismal outlook.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical stage gene therapy company developing potentially life-changing technologies for cancer patients, based upon a unique proprietary technology platform, including Genprex's initial product candidate, Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Genprex's platform technologies are designed to administer cancer fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. Oncoprex has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. Visit the company's web site at www.genprex.com or follow Genprex on Twitter at twitter.com/genprex, Facebook at facebook.com/genprexinc, and LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/genprex.

Forward-Looking Statements

