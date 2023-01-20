GensoKishi LAND has sold out

GensoKishi is pleased to announce that all 500 parcels of LAND that were on sale at the GensoKishi Marketplace have been sold out!

For those who were not able to purchase at this time, we sincerely apologize, but please know that we are currently making plans for the 2nd LAND Sale, so please stay tuned for further updates. Make sure to Join GensoKishi’s community, as we will announce the details as soon as the details have been confirmed.

The LAND sold at this time is in neighboring areas of the GensoKishi area. With the UGC function that will soon be provided in the near future, users can utilize the function to create their original world within the metaverse. This will include building housing on LAND, and furnishing the property with various objects. There are countless opportunities to enjoy LAND usage within the game, so we hope many users will imagine creating wonderful ways to utilize LAND.

What is LAND?

The GENSO Metaverse is structured upon LAND, where users can create their own homes (housing), allowing them to create and express their personalities with the UGC function.

For example, you can create your original GensoKishi Online map as part of the game, position monsters and item drops, and participate actively as if you were part of the game’s admins.

You can also set an admission fee to your land, and by making your LAND attractive, many people will visit and, therefore, can earn revenue.

Importance of Location

LAND will play a very important role in establishing the GENSO metaverse.

Using the UGC function implemented in the future, LAND can be used in various ways to attract other users, such as creating your original games, forming a community, and hosting events. It can also be used as a form of advertisement. Therefore, an important point to consider when building out the LAND is how to attract customer traffic to the area.

With this in mind, choosing the right location for LAND is important. LANDMARK, which is where famous companies and content are exhibited, will be a very popular destination on its own, and therefore LAND around LANDMARK locations will be a popular location due to its easy accessibility for the general public and may also offer receive exclusive benefits (such as NFTs, etc.) from the LAND MARK owners.

At the time of the initial sale, the LAND prices around LANDMARK are 1.25 to 1.5 times higher than the regular LAND prices, and the demand for LAND may be higher depending on subsequent conditions. As there are price differences between urban and rural areas in the real world, the price range of LAND in popular areas also differs depending on the location. However, since LAND prices fluctuate according to popularity, it is also important to note that purchasing a LAND area that is likely to become popular in the future may yield a higher return on investment.

GensoKishi Online -META WORLD- Community

Official Site: https://genso.game/

Twitter : https://twitter.com/genso_meta

Discord: https://discord.gg/gensometa

Telegram（English): https://t.me/gensometamain

Telegram（Chinese) : https://t.me/gensometazw

Telegram（Japanese) : https://t.me/gensometajpn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMi4wGMEWgC9VVps8d_NLDA

Gensokishi Online will continue to provide cryptogame enthusiasts with updates on this project.

Stay tuned here to get the latest on GensoKishi Online!

