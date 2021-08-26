Is Gentex Corporation (GNTX) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Kinsman Oak Capital Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Kinsman Oak Equity Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 2.7% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, trailing its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which delivered an 8.6% return, the Russell 2000 Index with a 4.3% return, and the TSX Composite Index that had a 10.2% gain for the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Kinsman Oak Capital Partners, the fund mentioned Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) and discussed its stance on the firm. Gentex Corporation is a Zeeland, Michigan-based camera-based driver assistance systems manufacturer with a $7.5 billion market capitalization. GNTX delivered a -6.57% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 14.52%. The stock closed at $31.43 per share on August 24, 2021.

"In our view, concerns about chip shortages have been weighing on GNTX. Auto manufacturers will experience bottlenecks in new vehicle production if they cannot procure critical components. But we continue to believe these business disruptions are a temporary problem that is more than priced into the stock today. Inventory depletion among auto retailers persists which will eventually have to get fixed one way or another (Appendix E). We believe ~13x FY22 EPS ex-cash is simply too cheap for a high-quality industrial company with 32% EBITDA margins, minimal maintenance capex, and a pristine balance sheet."

Based on our calculations, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. GNTX was in 34 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 35 funds in the previous quarter. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) delivered a -8.87% return in the past 3 months.

