Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.12

The board of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.12 per share on the 19th of October. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.8%, which is below the average for the industry.

Gentex's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, Gentex's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 70.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 22% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Gentex Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.24 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, Gentex's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. While EPS growth is quite low, Gentex has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

We Really Like Gentex's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 10 Gentex analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

