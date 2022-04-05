Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.12

Gentex Corporation's (NASDAQ:GNTX) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.12 per share on 20th of April. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.7%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Gentex's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Gentex was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 8.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Gentex Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.24 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Gentex May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.5% per year. If Gentex is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

We Really Like Gentex's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments.

