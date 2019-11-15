Is Genting Hong Kong Limited's (HKG:678) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers?

The CEO of Genting Hong Kong Limited (HKG:678) is Kok Thay Lim. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Kok Thay Lim's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Genting Hong Kong Limited is worth HK$7.4b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$2.1m for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$1.8m. We examined companies with market caps from US$400m to US$1.6b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$424k.

Thus we can conclude that Kok Thay Lim receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Genting Hong Kong Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Genting Hong Kong has changed over time.

Is Genting Hong Kong Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Genting Hong Kong Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 29% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 8.1% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Genting Hong Kong Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 54% over three years, many shareholders in Genting Hong Kong Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Genting Hong Kong Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. While EPS is positive, we'd say shareholders would want better returns before the CEO is paid much more. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Genting Hong Kong.

