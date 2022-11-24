Genting Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:GENP) Earnings Are Not Doing Enough For Some Investors

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 13x, you may consider Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE:GENP) as an attractive investment with its 9.5x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Genting Plantations Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Genting Plantations Berhad's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Genting Plantations Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 96% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 443% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 17% per year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 8.7% growth each year, that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that Genting Plantations Berhad's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

What We Can Learn From Genting Plantations Berhad's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Genting Plantations Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

