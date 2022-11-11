Genting Singapore Limited's (SGX:G13) Stock Been Rising But Financials Look Weak: Should Shareholders Be Worried?

Genting Singapore's (SGX:G13) stock is up by 3.2% over the past month. However, its weak financial performance indicators makes us a bit doubtful if that trend could continue. Specifically, we decided to study Genting Singapore's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

View our latest analysis for Genting Singapore

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Genting Singapore is:

2.3% = S$180m ÷ S$7.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.02 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Genting Singapore's Earnings Growth And 2.3% ROE

As you can see, Genting Singapore's ROE looks pretty weak. Further, we noted that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 2.8%. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 29% seen by Genting Singapore over the last five years is not surprising.

As a next step, we compared Genting Singapore's performance with the industry and found thatGenting Singapore's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 21% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

Story continues

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Genting Singapore fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Genting Singapore Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Genting Singapore has a high three-year median payout ratio of 70% (that is, it is retaining 30% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely.

In addition, Genting Singapore has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 76%. Regardless, the future ROE for Genting Singapore is predicted to rise to 7.2% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Genting Singapore. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here