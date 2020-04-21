Has Genting Singapore Limited's (SGX:G13) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Genting Singapore's (SGX:G13) stock increased significantly by 29% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Genting Singapore's ROE.
Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.
How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?
Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Genting Singapore is:
8.5% = S$689m ÷ S$8.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).
The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.09 in profit.
What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?
So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.
Genting Singapore's Earnings Growth And 8.5% ROE
At first glance, Genting Singapore's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 6.9% doesn't go unnoticed by us. Particularly, the substantial 29% net income growth seen by Genting Singapore over the past five years is impressive . That being said, the company does have a slightly low ROE to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. So, there might well be other reasons for the earnings to grow. Such as- high earnings retention or the company belonging to a high growth industry.
As a next step, we compared Genting Singapore's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 3.3%.
The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Genting Singapore fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.
Is Genting Singapore Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?
The high three-year median payout ratio of 57% (implying that it keeps only 43% of profits) for Genting Singapore suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.
Besides, Genting Singapore has been paying dividends over a period of eight years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 74% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.
Summary
On the whole, we do feel that Genting Singapore has some positive attributes. Specifically, its respectable ROE which likely led to the considerable growth in earnings. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.
