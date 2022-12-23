Genting Singapore (SGX:G13) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after glancing at the trends within Genting Singapore (SGX:G13), we weren't too hopeful.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Genting Singapore is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.025 = S$203m ÷ (S$8.8b - S$688m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Genting Singapore has an ROCE of 2.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Hospitality industry average of 1.0%.

In the above chart we have measured Genting Singapore's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit anxious about the trends of ROCE at Genting Singapore. The company used to generate 8.3% on its capital five years ago but it has since fallen noticeably. On top of that, the business is utilizing 26% less capital within its operations. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

The Bottom Line On Genting Singapore's ROCE

To see Genting Singapore reducing the capital employed in the business in tandem with diminishing returns, is concerning. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 18% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you want to continue researching Genting Singapore, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

