‘Gentle’ 13-year-old shot while raking leaves at home dies, Maryland officials say

A 13-year-old died days after he was shot while working in his front yard, Maryland officials say.

Prince George’s County State’s attorney Aisha Braveboy said Jayz Agnew died on Friday, Nov. 11, three days after he was shot. Jayz was raking leaves in his family’s front yard in Hillcrest Heights, about 10 miles southeast of the District of Columbia, when he was shot.

Police are investigating and have yet to identify any suspects, Braveboy said in a news release.

Jayz was shot in the head, his parents said in a GoFundMe. He is remembered as a respectful and caring boy.

“Our Jayz is a loving gentle child. His only squabbles are with his little sister Aaliyah over video games,” the post said.

The 13-year-old aspired to a career in medicine as an emergency room doctor, his mom told WJLA.

“He was very, very playful. That’s one thing I know that bothers me because I can’t even think of the fact somebody wanted to hurt him,” his mother said, according to the outlet. “Never disrespectful, never rude. You didn’t have to worry about him talking back or any of that.”

