These ‘gentle giants’ would love to stay together after owner died. Meet Duke and Daisy

Two senior dogs are looking for a fresh start with a new family after their previous owner died, a North Carolina shelter said.

The two Great Danes, Duke and his sister Daisy, were brought to the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Tyner, according to the shelter’s Jan. 19 Facebook post. The pair are both in their older years and hope to stick together as they search for a new home, the shelter said.

“It would be wonderful if they went to a home together,” the shelter wrote.

The two senior dogs, whose age wasn’t given, were left alone after their owner died, the shelter said. They’re “incredibly sweet” and “gentle giants,” making them a great addition to someone’s home, according to the shelter.

Daisy is a “sweet gal” who loves to play despite her age, according to her Petfinder page. Duke also still has “some playfulness” in him for a senior dog, his Petfinder description said.

“He is a very sweet, gentle old man who is a lover,” the shelter wrote on Duke’s Petfinder page.

Both dogs are up-to-date with their vaccinations and heartworm negative, according to the shelter. They also have been spayed and neutered, as well as microchipped.

There are a few minor health issues with Daisy, specifically with her skin, the shelter said. Her skin appears to have a non-contagious infection that the shelter said it is working to fix with antibiotics and steroid cream.

The adoption fee for each dog is $100, according to the shelter. The shelter only accepts cash.

But to get the full picture of the duo’s personalities, the shelter encourages interested applicants to visit the shelter in person. Appointments are not required.

“These two desperately need to get out of our shelter, as this is not the place for these precious babies,” the organization wrote.

Tyner is about 60 miles southwest of Norfolk, Virginia.

