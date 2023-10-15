Gentle giants: Newfoundlands compete in dog show in Walkersville

Oct. 15—In the field behind the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company, clusters of black fur settled on the grass.

People walked around with towels in their hands to wipe the drool that dripped from their Newfoundland dogs' mouths. The dogs needed to look pristine for the judges if they wanted to be considered the winner of Best of the Best.

Dozens of people from all over the country and their Newfoundlands were competing in the Triple Crown Newfoundland Dog Show this weekend. Sunday was the last day of the competition.

Three regional clubs hosted this event, with each club running one day of the competition. NewPenDel Newfoundland Club hosted on Friday, the Newfoundland Club of New England hosted Saturday and the Colonial Newfoundland Club hosted on Sunday, Christine LaMuraglia, president of NewPenDel, said.

Each day had two shows, and the best of breeds in those shows went on to compete in the best of the best. About 60 dogs were registered to show each day, LaMuraglia said.

A 4-year-old Newfoundland named Tilly ended up winning Best of the Best. She competed against four other dogs. It's rare for a female dog to win Best of the Best, since the male dogs are typically bigger and stronger, LaMuraglia said, but Tilly was gorgeous.

Newfoundlands are working dogs — and are most known for their work in water rescues — but they are also good draft dogs and nanny dogs, according to the American Kennel Club.

Robin Love, from Nashville, Tennessee, fell in love with Newfoundlands while training them for water rescues. She's had a Newfoundland for about 20 years, she said.

But it wasn't until her third Newfoundland that she got into showing.

"We were going to do working with her, the water stuff and everything. And she turned out to be a show dog. So we started showing her and ... she was doing good out there," Love said.

But on Sunday, she was with another Newfoundland, 4-year-old Nash. He was doing well at this show, she said, having already two selects — second best dog in his category — and one best in opposite — second best dog overall between male and females.

Nash was standing on a stable while Love brushed his coat. On a table to his right, was his sister, the best of the best champion Tilly. With already three best in shows and one select under her belt, she was more concerned with napping than grooming.

Her owner, Wendy Sparks, urged Tilly to stand up so she could brush her.

Sparks was feeling proud with Tilly's performance considering Tilly is her first show dog.

Sparks, who is from Kansas City, Missouri, fell in love with Newfoundlands because of their temperament.

"They're just so gentle and sweet and good with kids and just loving, all around good dogs," she said.

Many people at the show expressed the same reason for how Newfoundlands captured their hearts.

"They're all heart. They're kind, they're gentle. They'll do anything with you," Christina Heard said.

Heard, who drove all the way from Aurora, Ontario in Canada with her husband, was cheering for the various Newfoundlands who were trotting around the show ring with their handlers. She was fidgeting, waiting for her Newfie, Jack, to come up.

At this show, Jack officially became a champion, she said. The AKC requires that a dog gets a total of 15 points with two major wins.

"We're elated, absolutely elated. I'm very proud," she said.

