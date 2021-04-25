A 'gentle, kind soul': 19-year-old Latina woman ID'd in south Minneapolis homicide

A 19-year-old Latina woman who recently migrated from Mexico to Minnesota was found dead Friday afternoon in south Minneapolis, and one male suspect is in custody out of state.

At a vigil Saturday evening near the house where Yadhira Romero Martínez's body was located, mourners honored the life of the teenager while raising awareness and outrage over the violence against women — particularly women of color — an epidemic referred to as femicide.

Martínez, according to online fundraisers created by relatives, got an Uber from work Thursday evening and was found dead the next day at a residence in the 3000 block of 18th Avenue South. Her family is hosting two campaigns to raise money to bring her back to Mexico so her parents can lay her to rest.

Minneapolis police are treating the case as a homicide — the 23rd so far this year in the city — as investigators await results of the autopsy. Police located Martínez after a 911 call 12:32 p.m. Friday for a welfare check on a female at the home where protesters marched to the next night.

"Evidence at the scene led officers to believe that the death may be unnatural," a news release on Friday stated. "Homicide investigators were summoned to the scene where they began a suspicious death investigation."

A male in his early 20s has been placed under arrest in another state as of late Friday night. No further information was available on the suspect or where he was arrested.

In a statement Saturday, police spokesman John Elder said that questions have been circulating on social media about the homicide involving Uber, the ride share app, but investigators "have not been able to confirm that at this point as their efforts were focused on identifying a suspect, locating him in another state and getting him into custody."

Martínez is described as a "gentle, kind soul" who was working hard for her family. While most of her life was spent in Mexico, she was born in Minnesota and recently moved back, where she was living and working in Bloomington.

Story continues

"She had come here, like most immigrant families, to find a better life for herself and to support her family back home," wrote cousin Jun Romero on Facebook. "She didn't know the language well, she didn't remember much of the place she was born, and she had a younger brother with her here to look after as obstacles stacked against her."

"To have her life taken so soon to such a violent and disgusting way was something she didn't deserve. No one deserves that," he continued. "She was my cousin. She was a daughter. She was a sister. SHE WAS A PERSON. I love her and I will miss her. Please protect your sisters and educate your boys/men. Machismo, sexism, and violence exist in every nook and cranny of our lives no matter how small. If you see it, stop it. Unlearn to stay silent in these matters for the sake of women and fem-presenting people everywhere. She didn't deserve this and you don't either."

Cousin Luis Romero Ortiz shared Friday evening on Facebook that Martínez was last seen at the Bloomington Walmart climbing into an Uber at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. Ortiz asked people to contact Bloomington police with any information. The next day, Ortiz shared the tragic update.

"I am saddened to announce that my cousin was taken from us too early," he wrote. "Tomorrow we will be holding a vigil for Yadhira to raise awareness for women constantly being preyed upon, raped and killed. We must protect our women and we will not stop until we get justice. I ask you all to join me in solidarity so we can see our young women grow and empower the world without fear."

A vigil for Martínez will take place Monday evening in Mankato on the Veteran's Memorial Bridge.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751