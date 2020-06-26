Genuine Parts Company Announces 2nd Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

ATLANTA, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) plans to release Second Quarter Earnings on July 30, 2020. Management will also conduct a conference call on this date at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The public may access the call and supplemental earnings deck on the Company's website, www.genpt.com, by clicking "Investors". The call is also available by dialing 877-407-0789. The conference ID is 13706045. If you are unable to participate during the call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website or toll-free at 844-512-2921, ID 13706045, two hours after the completion of the conference call until 12:00 a.m. Eastern time on August 13, 2020.

About Genuine Parts Company

Genuine Parts Company is a distributor of automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium. The Company also distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia through its Industrial Parts Group. S.P. Richards Company, the Business Products Group, distributes a variety of business products in the U.S. Genuine Parts Company had 2019 revenues of $19.4 billion. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

