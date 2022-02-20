Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Just Released Its Annual Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

The annual results for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$19b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Genuine Parts surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$6.23 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Genuine Parts from ten analysts is for revenues of US$20.8b in 2022 which, if met, would be a meaningful 10% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to ascend 19% to US$7.55. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$20.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.44 in 2022. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the small lift in revenue estimates.

It may not be a surprise to see thatthe analysts have reconfirmed their price target of US$139, implying that the uplift in sales is not expected to greatly contribute to Genuine Parts's valuation in the near term. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Genuine Parts at US$157 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$128. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Genuine Parts is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Genuine Parts' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 10% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.4% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.0% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Genuine Parts to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

