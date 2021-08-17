A Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) insider increased their holdings by 13% last year

Insiders were net buyers of Genuine Parts Company's (NYSE:GPC ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Genuine Parts

The President of the U.S. Automotive Parts Group, Kevin Herron, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$331k worth of shares at a price of US$132 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$126. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. Kevin Herron was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

John Holder bought a total of 5.20k shares over the year at an average price of US$106. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Genuine Parts Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Genuine Parts recently. We note President of the U.S. Automotive Parts Group Kevin Herron cashed in US$331k worth of shares. On the other hand we note Independent Director John Holder bought US$250k worth of shares. Because the selling vastly outweighs the buying, we'd say this is a somewhat bearish sign.

Does Genuine Parts Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.2% of Genuine Parts shares, worth about US$36m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Genuine Parts Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Genuine Parts, in the last three months. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Genuine Parts. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Genuine Parts.

