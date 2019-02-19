Genuine Parts (GPC) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Up Y/Y

Genuine Parts Company GPC has reported adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share in fourth-quarter 2018, up 13% year over year. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33. During the reported quarter, each business segments witnessed revenue growth.



The company recorded net income of $186.7 million in fourth-quarter 2018, up from $108.2 million in the prior-year quarter.



Genuine Parts reported net sales of $4.6 billion, up 9% year over year. The figure was almost in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Total sales included 4.6% comparable growth, 6% from acquisitions and 1.2% adverse impact of the foreign currency translation.



Operating profit increased to $356 million from $313.3 million in fourth-quarter 2017. Selling, administrative and other expenses rose to $1.21 billion from $1 billion a year ago.



2018 Results



For 2018, adjusted earnings per share were $5.68, up from the 2017 figure of $4.71.



For the year, revenues were $18.7 billion, up from the 2017 figure of $16.3 billion.

Genuine Parts Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Segmental Results



The Automotive segment’s net sales improved to $2.58 billion from the year-ago figure of $2.1 billion. Moreover, the segment’s operating profit rose to $199.3 million in the reported quarter from $183.2 million a year ago.



The Industrial Parts segment’s net sales rose to $1.57 billion from $1.45 billion in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, operating profit increased to $130.8 million from $116.5 million in the year-ago quarter.



The Business Products segment’s net sales rose to $456.8 million from $449.8 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. Operating profit for the segment increased to $25.9 million from $13.7 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.



Financial Position



Genuine Parts had cash and cash equivalents of $333.5 million as of Dec 31, 2018, up from $314.9 million as of Dec 31, 2017. As of Dec 31, 2018, long-term debt decreased to $2.4 billion from $2.6 billion as of Dec 31, 2017.



Guidance



For 2019, Genuine Parts expects adjusted earnings per share of $5.81-$5.96.



