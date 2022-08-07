These Are The 14 Budgeting Hacks I Have Learned As A Recent Adult, And I Swear By Them

A while ago, while going through my bank statements, I realized that eating out is where I spent most of my money. Most of the days I don't know what to eat or don't have all the ingredients needed for a dish and I just end up eating from outside or ordering in. I was way over my food and grocery budget. That's when meal planning came to my rescue. Here is what it looks like:

Once a week, make a list of what your meals for the week will be. Make a grocery list. You can add one meal or two that you plan to eat, depending on your budget. This will stop you from impulse buying and eating out often. This way your diet will be much more healthy and you will have more control over what you eat.