Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Genuit Group (LON:GEN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Genuit Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.078 = UK£68m ÷ (UK£1.0b - UK£135m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Genuit Group has an ROCE of 7.8%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 7.8%.

See our latest analysis for Genuit Group

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Genuit Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Genuit Group.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Genuit Group doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 12% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Genuit Group is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 195% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Genuit Group and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Genuit Group and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

