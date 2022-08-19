Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.041

Genuit Group plc's (LON:GEN) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 28th of September to £0.041, with investors receiving 2.5% more than last year's £0.04. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.9%.

Genuit Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Genuit Group's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 82.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 35%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Genuit Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Genuit Group's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.03 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.122. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 19% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Genuit Group has seen earnings per share falling at 3.1% per year over the last five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Our Thoughts On Genuit Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Genuit Group's payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Genuit Group that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

