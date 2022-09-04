Genus (LON:GNS) sheds UK£52m, company earnings and investor returns have been trending downwards for past year

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And there's no doubt that Genus plc (LON:GNS) stock has had a really bad year. The share price is down a hefty 59% in that time. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 13% in that time. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 14% in thirty days.

After losing 3.2% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Genus reported an EPS drop of 12% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 59% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Genus' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Genus shareholders are down 59% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 8.8%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Genus better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Genus , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

