Genus Power Infrastructures Limited (NSE:GENUSPOWER): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings?

Based on Genus Power Infrastructures Limited’s (NSE:GENUSPOWER) earnings update in March 2018, analyst consensus outlook seem pessimistic, with profits predicted to drop by -11% next year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 13%. Currently with a trailing-twelve-month profit of ₹845m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will drop to ₹749m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Genus Power Infrastructures. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Genus Power Infrastructures in the longer term?

The 3 analysts covering GENUSPOWER view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of GENUSPOWER’s earnings growth over these next few years.

NSEI:GENUSPOWER Future Profit January 7th 19 More

By 2022, GENUSPOWER’s earnings should reach ₹1.0b, from current levels of ₹845m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 6.0%. This leads to an EPS of ₹3.9 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of ₹3.68. This high rate of growth of revenue squeezes margins, as analysts predict an upcoming margin contraction from the current 10% to 6.4% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Genus Power Infrastructures, I’ve put together three pertinent factors you should further research:

