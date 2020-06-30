Genworth Announces Merger Agreement Extension to September 30, Steps to Enhance Liquidity

RICHMOND, Va., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) announced today that it is moving forward with plans to address its near-term liabilities and financial obligations, and maximize shareholder value while China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (Oceanwide) finalizes its funding plan for the acquisition of Genworth. Genworth and Oceanwide also announced that they have agreed to a 15th waiver and agreement of each party's right to terminate the previously announced merger agreement. The 15th waiver extends the previous deadline of June 30, 2020 to no later than September 30, 2020.

Given the delay in the closing of the China Oceanwide transaction, Genworth is taking steps to address its near-term liabilities, which include liabilities arising under the pending AXA litigation and approximately $1.0 billion in debt maturing in 2021. Genworth expects these steps to include a debt offering in the near term and taking the necessary steps to launch a 19.9 percent IPO of its U.S. Mortgage Insurance business, subject to market conditions, in the event the China Oceanwide transaction is terminated.

The extension gives Oceanwide additional time to finalize the financing for the transaction purchase price of $5.43 per share, which may include debt funding of up to $1.8 billion through Hony Capital and/or other third parties. Oceanwide has indicated that the financing has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

15th Waiver and Agreement Conditions

Genworth and Oceanwide have also agreed to additional interim milestones. Specifically, the 15th waiver contemplates the submission by Oceanwide to Genworth of evidence by August 31, 2020 confirming that:

Approximately $1.0 billion is available to Oceanwide from sources in Mainland China to fund the acquisition of Genworth; and

is available to Oceanwide from sources in Mainland China to fund the acquisition of Genworth; and Hony Capital and/or other acceptable third-parties have committed to provide Oceanwide $1.0 billion or more from sources outside of China to fund the transaction.

If these conditions are met, the merger agreement will remain in place until September 30, 2020. If the conditions are not met, Genworth has the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate the merger agreement as of August 31, 2020.

Genworth also will have the right to resolve the AXA litigation, issue debt or other financing instruments, and pursue offerings of equity in its subsidiaries, as required to meet its short-term financial obligations, including but not limited to, any financial obligations relating to the AXA litigation and the approximately $1.0 billion of debt due in 2021. If China Oceanwide disagrees with any steps that Genworth takes to meet its financial obligations, it has the right to terminate the transaction, in its sole discretion.

"We heard from our stakeholders that they would like greater assurance that the Oceanwide transaction is making progress towards closing," said Tom McInerney, president and CEO of Genworth. "This extension and associated milestones address stakeholders' concerns and provide our Board with the flexibility to execute on our strategic priorities and maximize shareholder value while we continue to work with Oceanwide to close the transaction. We continue to believe the transaction represents the best and most certain value for Genworth's shareholders."

LU Zhiqiang, chairman of Oceanwide, reiterated his commitment to the transaction. "We have overcome many hurdles during the past three and half years and continue to persevere because of the future value of Genworth to our vision of pursuing the significant opportunities for long term care (LTC) insurance in the U.S., China and the rest of Asia. We remain committed to securing financing for the transaction in order to close the transaction as soon as possible."

The transaction had previously received all U.S. regulatory approvals needed to close the transaction, subject to confirmation from the Delaware Department of Insurance that the acquisition of Genworth's Delaware-domiciled insurer may proceed under the existing approval, which Oceanwide expects to seek upon finalization of its financing. Genworth is also withdrawing and refiling its FINRA continuing membership application due to the passage of time. Oceanwide also needs to receive authorization for currency conversion and transfer of funds from SAFE.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is a Fortune 500 insurance holding company committed to helping families achieve the dream of homeownership and address the financial challenges of aging through its leadership positions in mortgage insurance and long term care insurance. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth traces its roots back to 1871 and became a public company in 2004. For more information, visit genworth.com.