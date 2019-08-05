Should Geo Energy Resources Limited’s (SGX:RE4) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we'll evaluate Geo Energy Resources Limited (SGX:RE4) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Geo Energy Resources:

0.062 = US$28m ÷ (US$565m - US$103m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Geo Energy Resources has an ROCE of 6.2%.

Is Geo Energy Resources's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Geo Energy Resources's ROCE is meaningfully below the Oil and Gas industry average of 12%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Separate from how Geo Energy Resources stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Geo Energy Resources delivered an ROCE of 6.2%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can see in the image below how Geo Energy Resources's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. We note Geo Energy Resources could be considered a cyclical business. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Geo Energy Resources.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Geo Energy Resources's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.