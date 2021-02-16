Geo Group: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $74.6 million, or 62 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $11.9 million, or 9 cents per share.

The private prison operator, based in Boca Raton, Florida, posted revenue of $578.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $300.6 million. Revenue was reported as $2.35 billion.

Geo Group expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.98 to $2.08 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.24 billion to $2.27 billion.

The company's shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 49% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEO

