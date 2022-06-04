GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) shareholders have endured a 70% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) share price up 20% in a single quarter. But that is little comfort to those holding over the last half decade, sitting on a big loss. Indeed, the share price is down 79% in the period. So we're not so sure if the recent bounce should be celebrated. However, in the best case scenario (far from fait accompli), this improved performance might be sustained.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years over which the share price declined, GEO Group's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 21% each year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 27% per year, over the period. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between GEO Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that GEO Group's TSR, which was a 70% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that GEO Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 17% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 11% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for GEO Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

