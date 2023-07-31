Geocacher from South Jersey died doing 'his favorite thing ever'

A South Jersey man found dead in dense woods in Louisiana likely died of heat stroke while pursuing his favorite hobby, authorities say.

Robert Owens Jr. of Millville, whose remains were found on July 19, also is believed to have died within hours of entering Kisatchie National Forest 10 days earlier, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Owens was an avid geocacher, a hobbyist who searches for objects hidden in remote spots by fellow enthusiasts.

The recent retiree had entered the 640,000-acre forest to look for a geocache while traveling to an event for hobbyists in Memphis, friends said.

A geocache often is a container that holds a logbook to be signed with the finder's code name and then returned to its hiding place. Owens' code name was Blaze On, according to a family member.

"Geocaching is his favorite thing," the missing man's daughter, Abigail Owens of Millville, said in a TikTok video.

Owens' body was found in a shaded area on a trail, his daughter said.

“He was probably looking to cool off,” she surmised, noting her father was “not used to Louisiana heat. which is pretty bad.”

How long was Millville man missing?

Detectives believe Owens “most likely passed away from heat stroke the first day he went into the national forest,” according to the Sheriff's Office.

It said investigators could not confirm a cause or time of death due to the body’s decomposition.

A family member last heard from Owens after he found a geocache in the forest on July 9.

"He sent me a picture," his sister, Patty Owens Phillips of Naperville, Illinois, wrote in a Facebook post.

"Since then nothing…not even to his children. His phone seems to be dead," she said.

Owens, a graduate of Muhlenberg College and the school then known as Rowan College, was reported missing on July 17.

He had recently retired after a 29-year career, his obituary said. He most recently worked for Vineland’s school district, according to state pension records.

“He has all this fun stuff on his bucket list," his daughter said. "And he’s not going to be able to do any of that stuff now,” his daughter said in her video.

