Geopacific Resources Limited (ASX:GPR) insider upped their holding by 18% earlier this year

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Insiders were net buyers of Geopacific Resources Limited's (ASX:GPR ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Geopacific Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Does Geopacific Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Geopacific Resources insiders own 2.1% of the company, worth about AU$3.6m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Geopacific Resources Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Geopacific Resources shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Geopacific Resources insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Geopacific Resources. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Geopacific Resources.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

