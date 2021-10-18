Geopacific Resources Limited (ASX:GPR) insider upped their holding by 18% earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of Geopacific Resources Limited's (ASX:GPR ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for Geopacific Resources

Geopacific Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Geopacific Resources is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Geopacific Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Geopacific Resources insiders own 2.1% of the company, worth about AU$3.6m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Geopacific Resources Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Geopacific Resources shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Geopacific Resources insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Geopacific Resources. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Geopacific Resources.

Story continues

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.