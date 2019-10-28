Is Geopark Limited (GPRK) A Good Stock To Buy?

World-class money managers like Ken Griffin and Barry Rosenstein only invest their wealthy clients' money after undertaking a rigorous examination of any potential stock. They are particularly successful in this regard when it comes to small-cap stocks, which their peerless research gives them a big information advantage on when it comes to judging their worth. It's not surprising then that they generate their biggest returns from these stocks and invest more of their money in these stocks on average than other investors. It's also not surprising then that we pay close attention to these picks ourselves and have built a market-beating investment strategy around them.

Geopark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund interest of late. GPRK was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with GPRK holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that GPRK isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years.

Let's check out the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Geopark Limited (NYSE:GPRK).

How are hedge funds trading Geopark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -23% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 11 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in GPRK a year ago. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).