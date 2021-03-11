Geopark: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) _ Geopark Ltd. (GPRK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $119.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santiago, Chile-based company said it had a loss of $1.96. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $106.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $233 million, or $3.84 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $393.7 million.

Geopark shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 59% in the last 12 months.

