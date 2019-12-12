Geopolitical Jumble: UK Election Results, US Tariff Decision, Front And Center

The geopolitical waiting game is on.

With the Fed meeting out of the way and rates unchanged, the countdown toward UK parliamentary results and a U.S. decision whether to impose promised new tariffs on China stand front and center as trading begins Thursday.

The UK election could help determine how quickly and even whether Brexit happens. Results are likely to start filtering in by early this afternoon U.S. time, with the market still open. The decision on new tariffs determines whether the U.S. imposes levies on around $160 billion worth of Chinese goods starting Sunday. The goods in question are mainly consumer items, which means prices might rise for U.S. shoppers, who’ve really been the power behind recent healthy economic data.

With all these geopolitical chestnuts roasting on the fire, markets had a mixed tone approaching the opening bell. Overseas action also looked mixed, with Europe mostly higher but some Asian markets lower. Over in Europe, the European Central Bank (ECB) elected to hold rates steady at its meeting that ends today, which was the expected outcome. It’s the first meeting for new ECB President Christine Lagarde, who debuts with rates at negative 0.5% and a big bond-buying stimulus program underway.

The focus in Washington is on a reported meeting between the president and top advisers to discuss next steps with China. As we’ve said over and over, when it comes to trade deals and tariff threats, unless you see pen hit paper, it’s probably best not to get caught up in it. Rumors are likely to fly around today and tomorrow, which could make the market a bit choppy. Beware of the noise and remember the importance of sticking to your long-term investment plan.

On the data front, there was a bit of a surprise early Thursday as U.S. first-time unemployment claims jumped to 252,000. That was 40,000 above analyst expectations. Stay tuned next week to see if that was some sort of static in the data or something more worrisome. We haven’t seen a claims number that high since 2017.

Meanwhile, producer prices for November were flat, a below-expectations result. The core producer price index (PPI) actually fell 0.2%. It’s probably fair to say few expected this after PPI rose 0.4% in October, and it’s a soft result pointing toward weakness in the economy. Again, no single data point is a trend.

Market Soothed By Fed, Worried by China Tariff Picture

Stocks didn’t make a big move late Wednesday to the Fed’s decision to stand still on rates, and that’s not really much of a shock. Investors basically got just what they expected, and the market had a prudent reaction to the Fed, taking a breath. Major indices gained a little ground, maybe because Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made pretty clear in his post-meeting remarks that the Fed isn’t in a hurry to raise rates anytime soon. The 10-year Treasury yield fell below 1.8%.

As one analyst noted, the Fed sounds like the bar isn’t very high for a possible rate cut, but would be very high for a rate hike. Powell emphasized again and again at his press conference that the Fed just hasn’t seen inflation developing as quickly as it had expected, and that it would take a much stronger inflation showing for any upward movement in rates. This potentially allows the Fed to keep rates lower for longer, possibly helping the jobs picture. However, Powell pointed to slow productivity growth holding back wage gains.

Sector performance wasn’t too dramatic in any direction yesterday, but Industrials, Materials, and Technology had the best sessions. Those happen to be three sectors that are among the most sensitive to any news on trade with China, so maybe their strong showing indicates hope that the new U.S. tariffs scheduled for Sunday might get pushed back.

Volatility hasn’t gotten back to where it was in late November when it sank below 12. Instead, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) is hanging around near 15. This could reflect nerves about the trade situation, as well as the parliamentary election in the U.K. today and its potential implications for Brexit (see more below).

In corporate news (yep, there was something happening this week besides the Fed meeting and trade), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares got sent to the corner late Wednesday, falling 6% in post-market trading when its outlook apparently failed to impress investors. That despite the company beating Street estimates for earnings and revenue.