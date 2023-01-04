Geordie Greig is appointed editor-in-chief of The Independent

Geordie Greig is now editor-in-chief of The Independent (Geordie Greig)

Geordie Greig has been appointed editor-in-chief of The Independent, starting with immediate effect.

Mr Greig joins The Independent from DMGT where he was most recently editor of the Daily Mail (2018-2022), Britain's highest circulation newspaper. Prior to editing the Daily Mail he was editor of the Mail on Sunday and the Evening Standard.

He joins The Independent at a time of sustained growth across the world. The Independent has an average monthly global audience of 76.5 million unique users, is the UK's number one quality title (21.4 million), and is published in six languages worldwide.

Following the transition to digital in 2016, The Independent continues its history of sustained profit and innovation, launching initiatives like Independent TV, which today delivers up to 72 million monthly video views through independent.co.uk, and millions more through social media and CTV.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Greig remarked: “I am delighted to become editor-in-chief of The Independent, the only title that has successfully made the transition from national newspaper to global news platform, whilst maintaining editorial integrity and remaining profitable throughout.

“The Independent is the UK's leading quality digital title, outpacing The Guardian, Telegraph and Times. This sustained large scale readership is a testament to The Independent's commitment to truly independent, authoritative news coverage, and I look forward to leading the brilliant editorial team that is successfully making journalism a force for good. Unquestionably, given the world we live in, this has never been more important.

“I also look forward to working alongside such a strong commercial team. In the US we are the eighth largest, and fastest growing digital news brand – larger than the Boston Globe, Chicago Tribune, Huffington Post, and BuzzfeedNews. The company's focus on innovation is market leading, building media channels like Independent TV that engage and retain audiences better than anyone else in the sector.”

Independent Digital News and Media Limited (IDNML) chairman John Paton added: “Geordie Greig's appointment as editor-in-chief is a defining moment for The Independent as we continue to focus on growing the business. Geordie has been the editor of three Fleet Street papers and has a brilliant track record for building news brands that successfully deliver for their audiences, growing readership and audience engagement. Geordie's experience will be critical as we look to further build news teams around the world to extend our global reach, whilst also maintaining the values and integrity of The Independent as we expand.”

IDNML chief executive Zach Leonard said: “The Independent's history of innovation and global influence will be further enriched with Geordie's appointment, as we continue to deliver excellent journalism, multi-platform delivery and brand value – which our advertisers and partners leverage for mutual benefit. He will play a critical role in our expansion plans in the UK and the US.”