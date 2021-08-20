George, Amal Clooney enjoy boat outing with twins in Italy after shutting down pregnancy speculation

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney were all smiles during a recent boat trip with their twins, Ella and Alexander in Lake Como, Italy.

The couple along with their four-year-olds were photographed on Wednesday as they went to lunch by boat at the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este with some pals.

Amal, 43, kept her look comfy and casual in a sleeveless orange jumpsuit and oversized sunhat paired with stylish shades while, George, 60, appeared to simplify his look with khaki-colored pants and a dark polo shirt.

GEORGE CLOONEY REVEALS WIFE AMAL DOESN'T LIKE HIS LADIES' MAN 'ER' CHARACTER

GEORGE CLOONEY REVEALS HOPE FOR AMERICA'S FUTURE AFTER ITS 'GREAT DEAL' OF FAILURES: 'YOU CAN'T GIVE UP'

The A-list pair clutched their kids tightly as they meandered through the busy restaurant on a bright and airy Wednesday.

Rumors swirled last month that the philanthropic tandem – who married in 2014 – was expecting another child after they reportedly told their inner circle of friends they would soon be adding to their family.

GEORGE CLOONEY REVEALS HE WAS ONCE DRUNK ON THE SET OF 'ONE FINE DAY'

However, a rep for the two relayed to the Daily Mail on July 30 such was not the case, telling the outlet, "Stories saying that Amal Clooney is pregnant are not true."