George and Amal Clooney talk first impressions of each other

Oxygen

A 57-year-old Detroit radio anchor was killed by a "family friend" wielding a hammer over the weekend in an incident that also left his partner and their two children hospitalized. WWJ-AM NewsRadio radio host Jim Matthews was identified by the station as the lone casualty in the incident, which also left three of his family members hospitalized on Friday. Police have characterized the alleged attack as an attempted murder-suicide. On Sept. 23, police were dispatched to Hidden Harbor Condominiums