1

George Will Begs Democrats Not To Run Joe Biden Or Kamala Harris In 2024

Lee Moran
·1 min read

George Will sent a stark warning to Democrats in his latest column for The Washington Post.

The longtime conservative commentator urged them to ditch President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as candidates for the 2024 presidential election or potentially face former President Donald Trump returning to the White House.

Biden is “past his prime,” Will wrote in the opinion piece titled “For the good of the country, Biden and Harris should bow out of the 2024 election” that was published Wednesday.

Harris is “unqualified to be considered as his successor,” he added in the article which detailed what he believed were multiple missteps from the pair.

“In 2024, the Republican Party might present the nation with a presidential nominee whose unfitness has been demonstrated,” Will said, referencing Trump. “After next Tuesday’s sobering election results, Democrats should resolve not to insult and imperil the nation by doing likewise.”

Will quit the GOP in 2016 in protest of Trump’s takeover of the party and his presidential nomination. In 2020, he said he would vote for Biden — the first time he’d cast his ballot for a Democratic president.

Read Will’s full opinion piece here.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • Mayo still staple, Trump legacy, crime rates, the DeSantis rule: Letters, Nov. 3, 2022

    Readers share their views on inflation; picking clean water candidates; the legacy of President Trump; registering to vote with no party affiliation.

  • Comic Gets Trump Supporter To Give A Head-Spinning Defense Of Herschel Walker

    Watch as this guy ties himself up in knots while attempting to justify his support for the Senate candidate.

  • Republicans reach for 'red ripple' in Senate races

    The GOP hit their stride at the right time, with party candidates showing momentum in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada and looking stronger in New Hampshire and Arizona.

  • Biden links Pelosi attack to Trump's election lies

    Speaking at a Democratic National Committee event held at Washington’s Union Station, President Joe Biden connected assault on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to the attack on the Capitol just under two years ago. Source: Reuters

  • Slavery, the Constitution and Jan. 1, 1808

    On Jan. 1, 1808, a law passed by Congress and eagerly signed by President Thomas Jefferson in 1807 went into effect prohibiting the foreign slave trade.

  • Security cameras for the Pelosi home weren't 'actively monitored,' Capitol Police admit

    With Nancy Pelosi gone, her San Francisco home's security was downgraded, and only her husband, Paul Pelosi, was home at the time of Friday's break-in.

  • U.S. Capitol police chief: attack on Pelosi's husband bolsters case for more security

    The attack on U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband highlights the need for more money to protect lawmakers in a bitterly divided political climate, the head of the Capitol Police said on Tuesday. Authorities are monitoring thousands of cases across the country to stop potential threats, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement just hours before the man accused of beating Pelosi's husband with a hammer was expected to make his first court appearance. The attack was politically motivated, according to prosecutors, who said in court papers that the accused, David Wayne DePape, 42, said that he wanted to kidnap Nancy Pelosi and force her to tell "the truth."

  • CNN’s New Morning Show Confronts Arizona Democrat for Not Debating Kari Lake

    CNNThe hosts of CNN’s new morning show on Wednesday repeatedly pressed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs on why she has not debated her Republican rival, conspiracy theory-toting Kari Lake. Ultimately, the Democratic secretary of state claimed in response, voters would not care enough about a debate when they head to the polls in less than a week.CNN This Morning hosts Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins all took turns asking Hobbs about her refusal to debate Lake, who is curr

  • U.S. Capitol Police to conduct internal review over missed camera images of Pelosi attack

    The U.S. Capitol Police said on Wednesday it would conduct an internal review after its officers failed to notice surveillance camera images of an intruder breaking into the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. That intruder, identified by police as David Wayne DePape, is accused of hitting Paul Pelosi, the speaker's 82-year-old husband, with a hammer on Friday, leaving him hospitalized with a skull fracture and injuries to his hand and arm. "The Department has begun an internal security review and will be gathering input and questions from our Congressional stakeholders," the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement.

  • Fact check: Posts wrongly link pre-election testing glitch in Arizona to election fraud

    A TV station accidentally aired mock election results provided by the Associated Press that have no bearing on the actual Arizona gubernatorial race.

  • White House to announce plan to help Americans' energy bills

    Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to announce Wednesday new steps the Biden administration plans to roll out to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter.

  • Turkey says Russia concerned over security, exports in grain deal

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Russia is concerned about its security and the obstacles it faces exporting fertiliser and grains, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlu Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, days after Moscow suspended its participation in a U.N.-brokered export deal. Ankara, in talks with Kyiv and Moscow to fully resume the agreement that it helped broker in the summer, has sounded optimistic that a solution can be found after Russia announced its suspension on Saturday. Speaking at a panel in Ankara, Cavusoglu cited two reasons for Moscow's move.

  • Obama: ‘What happens when truth doesn’t matter any more?’

    While campaigning for Democratic candidates in Arizona on Nov. 2, former president Barack Obama criticized Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake for denying the 2020 election results.

  • In campaign swing, Biden focuses on incumbent Democrats

    President Joe Biden’s travel plan for his last big campaign swing before Tuesday’s midterm elections reveals his defensive stance in the campaign’s closing days: He’s spending the bulk of his time trying to hang on to seats that his party already holds. Biden is kicking off a four-state, three-day campaign swing on Thursday to support Democrats in competitive races in solidly blue California, Illinois and New Mexico as well as battleground Pennsylvania, where Biden has deep roots. It also suggests that the president, whose approval rating remains underwater, has concluded that he can be most effective using the waning days before polls close to shore up support for Democratic candidates in areas that he easily won in 2020.

  • Joss Stone and Partner Cody DaLuz Welcome Second Baby, Son Shackleton, Following 'Scary' Labor

    Joss Stone and Cody DaLuz already share daughter Violet, 21 months

  • Musk to cut 3,700 jobs at Twitter, half of workforce: report

    Elon Musk plans to cut 3,700 jobs at Twitter, equal to half of the workforce at the social media company, according to Bloomberg. Musk plans to inform the affected staff members on Friday, according to Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the matter. Senior personnel on the product teams have been asked to target a…

  • Marquette poll shows toss-up races between Tim Michels and Tony Evers for governor, Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes for Senate

    The poll shows Sen. Ron Johnson with a shrinking 2-point lead over Mandela Barnes, while Gov. Tony Evers and Tim Michels are in a dead heat.

  • As Powerball jackpot hits $1.2 billion, this Connecticut man warns that playing the lottery can become an addiction

    Adam Osmond, a Connecticut man who gambled away a fortune on lottery games, warns about the risks of addiction

  • Louisiana congressional candidate touts Trump endorsement

    With less than a week to go until midterm elections, U.S. Rep Clay Higgins touted a recorded message from Donald Trump Tuesday in which the former President endorsed the Louisiana Republican. Throughout his campaign, Higgins has said that Trump supports his bid for a fourth term in Congress. “I hope I’m your favorite president of all time,” Trump said in the recording.

  • Suspect in Pelosi attack arraigned on state charges, including attempted murder

    Appearing in a San Francisco courtroom for the first time since the attack on Paul Pelosi, David DePape pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment of an elder.