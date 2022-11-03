George Will Begs Democrats Not To Run Joe Biden Or Kamala Harris In 2024

George Will sent a stark warning to Democrats in his latest column for The Washington Post.

The longtime conservative commentator urged them to ditch President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as candidates for the 2024 presidential election or potentially face former President Donald Trump returning to the White House.

Biden is “past his prime,” Will wrote in the opinion piece titled “For the good of the country, Biden and Harris should bow out of the 2024 election” that was published Wednesday.

Harris is “unqualified to be considered as his successor,” he added in the article which detailed what he believed were multiple missteps from the pair.

“In 2024, the Republican Party might present the nation with a presidential nominee whose unfitness has been demonstrated,” Will said, referencing Trump. “After next Tuesday’s sobering election results, Democrats should resolve not to insult and imperil the nation by doing likewise.”

Will quit the GOP in 2016 in protest of Trump’s takeover of the party and his presidential nomination. In 2020, he said he would vote for Biden — the first time he’d cast his ballot for a Democratic president.

Read Will’s full opinion piece here.

