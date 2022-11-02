George Will: Biden, Harris should not seek 2024 White House nomination

Washington Post columnist George Will is arguing President Biden and Vice President Harris should call it quits after one term.

Will described what he called a “boulder” bouncing by this fall demonstrating “why Joe Biden should not seek another term.”

“Democrats should promptly face that fact, and this one: An Everest of evidence shows that Vice President Harris is starkly unqualified to be considered as his successor,” Will added.

Will said that Biden’s recent incorrect assertion that he had passed a massive student loan forgiveness package “by law,” saying “he got it passed by a vote or two,” should be disqualifying.

“Biden was not merely again embellishing his achievements. This is not just another of his verbal fender benders. There is no less-than-dismaying explanation for his complete confusion. What vote? Who voted?” Will asked. “It is frightening that Biden does not know, or remember, what he recently did regarding an immensely important policy. He must be presumed susceptible to future episodes of similar bewilderment. He should leave the public stage on Jan. 20, 2025.”

Of Harris, the longtime columnist wrote the vice president on a number of issues sounds “like someone giving a book report on a book she has not read.”

“In 2024, the Republican Party might present the nation with a presidential nominee whose unfitness has been demonstrated,” Will concluded. “After next Tuesday’s sobering election results, Democrats should resolve not to insult and imperil the nation by doing likewise.”

Earlier this year, Will was hired by startup cable network NewsNation as a senior contributor. NewsNation is owned by Nexstar Media Group, which last summer purchased The Hill.

