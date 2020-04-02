George Clinical Providing Critical Clinical Trial Services and Experts for Potential COVID-19 Treatments

SYDNEY, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- George Clinical, a global scientifically-backed clinical research organization, is leveraging the organization's significant health and medical expertise, operational infrastructure and data science teams to actively advise stakeholders on potential COVID-19 vaccine and treatment studies. The organization has also taken significant steps over the past few months to ensure that the organization's existing clinical research continues as possible around the world.

George Clinical has deep roots in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and the geographic pattern of the COVID-19 pandemic forced George Clinical teams to swiftly adapt and apply learnings to trials in other locations as the pandemic spread brings uncommon challenges to ongoing clinical trials.

George Clinical experts are currently advising sponsors and industry stakeholders on swift, safe and efficient conduct of multiple potential vaccine and treatment studies for COVID-19. In this extraordinary situation, study start up speed is absolutely critical and George Clinical is working with regulatory bodies and local ethics committees across the USA, UK, Europe and APAC to ensure this. Equally important is flexibility, agility and creative thinking around study design and operational implementation so that robust data can be generated quickly while maintaining the highest focus on patient safety and treatments can be adequately reviewed for evaluation and approval in an expeditious manner.

"Respiratory diseases, intensive care and cardio-metabolic disorders have been key areas of research at George Clinical and the George Institute for Global Health. Our scientific experts are actively engaged in providing in-depth advice for efficient and accurate study design and execution for these studies," said Chief Medical Officer Maria Ali. "Given the unprecedented scale of this pandemic, efficacious vaccines and treatments are critical for the safety of populations all over the globe and for the continuity of what we know to be 'normal life.' The only way to know what is safe and effective is for us to leverage our industry's considerable resources and our incredible scientific leaders towards generating this evidence rapidly from new and ongoing trials."

The George Clinical operations and data sciences teams bring expertise to provide unique solutions to these new study challenges and the organization is focusing all available teams on COVID-19 solutions in order to expedite trial execution globally.

"It is all hands-on deck here at George Clinical to get the COVID-19 treatment studies started. Our strong legacy in the APAC region means our teams have been working within the reality of the pandemic for months. We are fortunate enough to have access to internationally-recognized medical leadership in respiratory disease and we are applying their input along with our operational expertise and creative ingenuity with launching programs in the USA, Europe and across Asia Pacific," said Sean Hart, chief business officer.

About George Clinical

George Clinical is a leading global clinical research organization founded in Asia-Pacific driven by scientific expertise and operational excellence. With 20 years of experience and more than 300 people managing 38 geographical locations throughout the USA, Asia-Pacific region and Europe, George Clinical provides the full range of clinical trial services to biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic customers, for all trial phases, registration and post-marketing trials.

