George Clooney blames Biden's falling poll numbers on Trump presidency

George Clooney attributed President Joe Biden's falling poll numbers to how former President Donald Trump left the country after his time in office.

Clooney supported Biden's campaign in the 2020 presidential election and said the nation needs to recover from a Trump presidency.

"It's like taking a battered child and thinking everything's going to be OK his first day in school," Clooney, 60, said Sunday in a BBC interview.

"There's a lot of things that have to be repaired, you know?" he said. "There's a lot of healing that has to happen, and it's going to take time."

Biden's poll numbers have shot down in recent months, dipping to a 38% approval rating, according to a recent Quinnipiac University poll.

"Poll numbers come up and go down; I would expect them to go up again," Clooney said. "Donald Trump's went up and down."

The 45th president was a "knucklehead," and his legacy was going to be a problem for anyone who took his place, Clooney said.

"The idea that there's this whole group of people that they think he's the champion of, which he certainly can't stand in real life, but he's going to play this out for a while, and we'll see where we go with it as a country," he said.

The two-time Academy Award-winning actor said he is hopeful that people won't make the mistake of electing Trump a second time in 2024.

"My hope is we have a little better sense than to do that again," Clooney said.

A political run is not in the cards for Clooney, he said.

"I turned 60 this year, and I had a conversation with my wife," he said. "We were working a lot, as we both do, and I said, 'We have to think of these as the halcyon years.'"

