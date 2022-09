BuzzFeed

"I work at a bank, and last week, I saw a ping on our back entrance camera, and when I went to watch the video, it was a guy I didn't recognize. He was pacing back and forth in front of the door at 3 a.m. for a solid 20 minutes. Every couple minutes, he'd stop, walk up to the door, stare into the camera, and then he'd go back to pacing. A car eventually went by, and that must've set something in him off because he ran away and didn't come back."