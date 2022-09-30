George Clooney says he and wife Amal made a 'terrible mistake' by having their twins learn Italian

George Clooney admitted he and wife Amal regret having their 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella learn a foreign language.

During an appearance Wednesday on "CBS Mornings," the 61-year-old actor and the 44-year-old lawyer were asked by host Gayle King what delights them about their children, adding that "at five, they are very chatty."

"We've made a terrible mistake," the Academy Award winner said. "We taught them Italian."

George Clooney admitted that he and his wife Amal regret having their 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella learn a foreign language. Joe Maher

"But we don't speak Italian," he added. "So we've armed them with a language they can harm us with."

"And we both don't really know what they're saying," George said, adding that their children also speak French.

"I'm from Kentucky, you know, English is my second language," the "Ocean's Eleven" star joked.

Amal explained that their son Alexander is following in the footsteps of his father and is "a big prankster".

She told her husband, "You've taught him all of these lessons, and now he's pranking his dad back!"

George added that Alexander told him his favorite superhero is Batman.

"And I go, ‘You know, I used to play Batman.’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, but not anymore’," he recalled with a laugh.

"I was like, if only he knew how true that was," George quipped.

The actor played the role of Batman/Bruce Wayne in Joel Schumacher's 1997 superhero action-adventure movie, "Batman & Robin." The film was mostly panned by critics and disappointed at the box office.

The "Syriana" star also joked about his children's language skill compared to his own at the opening of the Roybal School of Film and Television Production Magnet in downtown Los Angeles Sept. 14.

George and Amal Clooney appeared on "CBS Mornings" to promote their new awards ceremony, the Clooney Foundation for Justice's inaugural Albie Awards. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for History

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he was asked about how he would feel if the twins pursued a career in the arts.

"They can do whatever they want," George said. "My guess is that they're a little smarter than me, so they'll probably do something. They already speak three languages, so, I'm still working on English."

George and Amal, who tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their children in 2017, appeared on "CBS Mornings" to promote their new awards ceremony, the Clooney Foundation for Justice's inaugural Albie Awards.

The couple will host the awards show, which honors global justice defenders, at the New York Public Library on Sept. 29.