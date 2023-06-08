George Conway Celebrates 'Imminent' Trump Indictment: 'Santa Is Gonna Come Early'

George Conway, the conservative attorney and longtime critic of Donald Trump, seemed ready to celebrate Christmas early amid news that the former president has been told he’s the target of a criminal investigation.

“An indictment is imminent,” he said on MSNBC on Wednesday. “They’re basically telling him they’re likely to indict him.”

He added:

“It doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be tomorrow. It’s doesn’t necessarily mean that next week. But it does mean that if you are a believer in the rule of law and have a hankering for the rule of law, Santa’s gonna come early this year.”

“It’s not going to be on Christmas,” he added. “It’s gonna be sooner rather than later.”

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti agreed that while an indictment could come soon, it likely won’t be within the next few days.

He said the grand jury is still speaking to witnesses, with one appearing on Wednesday.

“That suggests to me that an indictment’s not happening tomorrow,” he said, saying they need time to “absorb” the information and for it to be reviewed by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

See the full discussion from MSNBC below: